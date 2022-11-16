PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 0.8% of Tredje AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $32,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,037,430. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $183.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.