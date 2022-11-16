Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.37 and last traded at $3.40. 531,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 196% from the average session volume of 179,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Performance Shipping Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $2.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Performance Shipping

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Performance Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Shipping by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Performance Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. It owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

