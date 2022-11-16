Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2022

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHGGet Rating) shares traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.37 and last traded at $3.40. 531,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 196% from the average session volume of 179,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Performance Shipping Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $2.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Performance Shipping

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Performance Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Shipping by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Performance Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. It owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.