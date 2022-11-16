Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH) Announces $0.13 Dividend

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Pershing Square Stock Performance

LON PSH opened at GBX 2,875 ($33.78) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 10.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.90. The company has a market capitalization of £5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 289.76. Pershing Square has a 12-month low of GBX 2,295 ($26.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,125 ($36.72). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,786.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,656.08.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

