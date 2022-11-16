Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH) Announces $0.13 Dividend

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Pershing Square Stock Performance
LON PSH opened at GBX 2,875 ($33.78) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 10.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.90. The company has a market capitalization of £5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 289.76. Pershing Square has a 12-month low of GBX 2,295 ($26.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,125 ($36.72). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,786.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,656.08.
