Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,710,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the October 15th total of 12,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DOC traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.13. 1,541,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $19.12.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,189,055.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 29.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 138,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 31,436 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 47,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DOC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Colliers Securities downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.46.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

