Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Chairman Sells $3,675,000.00 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 16th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 123,578 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $3,100,572.02.

Pinterest Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Pinterest stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.36. 25,301,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,964,271. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $48.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Pinterest by 134.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 2,668.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 212.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.68.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

