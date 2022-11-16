Piper Sandler Cuts ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Price Target to $22.00

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.
ProAssurance Stock Performance
NYSE:PRA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,557. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $27.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.
About ProAssurance
ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProAssurance (PRA)
