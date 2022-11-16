Piper Sandler Cuts ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Price Target to $22.00

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

ProAssurance Stock Performance

NYSE:PRA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,557. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $27.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ProAssurance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the third quarter worth $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the second quarter worth $84,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 79.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Featured Articles

