PlayDapp (PLA) Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges

PlayDapp (PLA) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 16th. In the last week, PlayDapp has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $57.48 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayDapp token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.82 or 0.00571917 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,938.90 or 0.29790206 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp was first traded on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,211,852 tokens. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

