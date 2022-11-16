Plug Power (PLUG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/15/2022 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research to $25.00.

11/10/2022 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $28.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $32.00 to $18.00.

11/9/2022 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $18.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $63.00 to $31.00.

11/9/2022 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $33.00 to $30.00.

11/9/2022 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $30.00 to $28.00.

11/9/2022 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $35.00 to $25.00.

10/21/2022 – Plug Power had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $21.00 to $16.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Plug Power had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

10/20/2022 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $32.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Plug Power is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

10/17/2022 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $26.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Plug Power was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

10/4/2022 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $36.00 to $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.56. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plug Power by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Plug Power by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Plug Power by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

