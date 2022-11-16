Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Sold by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lowered its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POR. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 38,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 76,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of POR opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.57. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric Cuts Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on POR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Stories

