Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.23

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.23 and traded as low as $16.60. Potomac Bancshares shares last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 7,152 shares.

Potomac Bancshares Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $69.64 million and a P/E ratio of 9.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average is $17.31.

Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.96 million for the quarter.

Potomac Bancshares Dividend Announcement

About Potomac Bancshares

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Potomac Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Potomac Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Charles Town that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit (CD). It also provides personal loans, including new and used vehicle, home equity, unsecured home improvement and personal, retail equipment, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by CD, and home equity lines of credit; commercial loans for building or office purchases, commercial real estate and construction, and production and administrative equipment purchases; lines of credit; mortgage, term, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate, and agricultural loans; and credit and debit cards.

