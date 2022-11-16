PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF) Stock Price Down 5%

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.70 and last traded at $11.70. Approximately 1,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PCELF shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) from SEK 208 to SEK 150 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.93.

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) Company Profile

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) develops and produces fuel cells and fuel cell systems for automotive, marine, and stationary applications in Sweden and internationally. It offers PowerCell S2 based solutions that comprise PowerCell MS-30, a fuel cell system for battery-operated electric vehicles; PowerCell PS-5, a fuel cell system that is used for electricity generation, as well as an auxiliary power generator for telecom, traffic, building, and household applications; and PowerCell S2 fuel cell stack.

See Also

