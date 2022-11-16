PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. cut its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,605 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in PPL by 10.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPL by 34.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 224,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,418,000 after buying an additional 57,939 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPL by 50.0% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 16,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in PPL by 88.0% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 9,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in PPL by 13.3% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 15,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Stock Up 1.5 %

PPL traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $27.91. 101,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,358,915. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.96.

PPL Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. PPL’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PPL shares. Bank of America upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PPL from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PPL to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also

