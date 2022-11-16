PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) EVP Chong Jesus Von Sells 2,300 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 2,300 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $164,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
PriceSmart Trading Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $71.85 on Wednesday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $56.29 and a one year high of $88.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.74.
PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PriceSmart
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
PriceSmart Company Profile
PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.
