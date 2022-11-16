Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.04

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 4400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $539.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89.

Get Primavera Capital Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Primavera Capital Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. 49.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primavera Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primavera Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.