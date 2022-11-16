Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) PT Raised to $155.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.46.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.3 %

PG stock opened at $140.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $335.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.03 and a 200-day moving average of $140.80.

Insider Activity

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 12,930 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $1,929,285.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,400,053.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 12,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $1,929,285.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,489 shares in the company, valued at $4,400,053.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,026 shares of company stock worth $14,313,262. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,749,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,224,594,000 after purchasing an additional 797,652 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

