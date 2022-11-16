Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17. Profire Energy has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $50.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 32,185 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 69,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Profire Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 469,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares during the last quarter. 44.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

