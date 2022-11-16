ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €14.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) has been given a €14.00 ($14.43) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a €7.00 ($7.22) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €8.80 ($9.07) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($20.62) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.50 ($6.70) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($16.49) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of ETR PSM traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €8.63 ($8.90). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,703,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of €8.40. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of €6.44 ($6.64) and a 52 week high of €15.55 ($16.03).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

