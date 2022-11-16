Prospect Capital Co. (PSEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 26th

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th.

Prospect Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. Prospect Capital has a payout ratio of 80.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.0%.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Prospect Capital Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ PSEC opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. Prospect Capital has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $184.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prospect Capital will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSEC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Institutional Trading of Prospect Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 548.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 79,907 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $714,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 150,857 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

(Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.