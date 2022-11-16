Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.50

Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.50 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10.70 ($0.13), with a volume of 425280 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.29 ($0.13).

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of £32.83 million and a PE ratio of -1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 14.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 16.01.

In other Purplebricks Group news, insider Paul Pindar purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £170,000 ($199,764.98).

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. The company provides services and technology to sell or let residential properties in the United Kingdom on behalf of the owner or landlord. It also engages in the letting of residential properties; and the provision of mortgage advisory services.

