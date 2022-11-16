Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Dexterra Group Inc. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Dexterra Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Dexterra Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Acumen Capital cut their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Dexterra Group Trading Up 1.9 %

About Dexterra Group

Shares of Dexterra Group stock opened at C$5.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$352.26 million and a PE ratio of 27.00. Dexterra Group has a twelve month low of C$5.13 and a twelve month high of C$8.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.97.

(Get Rating)

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.