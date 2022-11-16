Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Lowered by Analyst

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for The Hain Celestial Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.69 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their target price on The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. CL King dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.70.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $20.77 on Monday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $43.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

