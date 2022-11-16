Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Reduced by Barrington Research

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of VIZIO in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 14th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for VIZIO’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for VIZIO’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of VIZIO to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of VIZIO to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

VZIO opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.10, a PEG ratio of 54.34 and a beta of 1.72. VIZIO has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $22.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in VIZIO by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $856,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,978,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,473,288.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Julia S. Gouw sold 7,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $93,536.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,183.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 80,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,978,812 shares in the company, valued at $117,473,288.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 613,520 shares of company stock worth $6,751,203. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

