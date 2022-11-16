Quadient (OTCMKTS:NPACY) Shares Up 6.6%

Quadient S.A. (OTCMKTS:NPACY – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.97. 662 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Quadient Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17.

Quadient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quadient SA provides business solutions for customers through digital and physical channels in France and internationally. The company offers customer experience management, business process automation, mail-related solutions, and parcel locker solutions. It provides Quadient Inspire, a software solution that helps businesses design, manage, and send personalized, omnichannel communications in large volumes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quadient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.