QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,656 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 26.6% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 19.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,758 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 14.1% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.1% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. HSBC began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.80.

Insider Activity

QUALCOMM Price Performance

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,348,325. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.61 and a 200-day moving average of $131.20. The stock has a market cap of $136.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.