Qualitas Limited (ASX:QAL) Insider Andrew Schwartz Buys 100,000 Shares

Qualitas Limited (ASX:QAL – Get Rating) insider Andrew Schwartz purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.42 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of A$142,000.00 ($95,302.01).
Andrew Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 3rd, Andrew Schwartz acquired 44,920 shares of Qualitas stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.43 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of A$64,235.60 ($43,111.14).
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Andrew Schwartz acquired 100,000 shares of Qualitas stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.45 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of A$145,000.00 ($97,315.44).
Qualitas Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.67, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a current ratio of 23.94.
Qualitas Dividend Announcement
About Qualitas
Qualitas is a real estate investment firm which focuses on direct investment in all real estate classes and geographies, acquisitions and restructuring of distressed debt, third party capital raisings and consulting services. It seeks to provide bridge loans in the major markets of the Australian east coast, and particularly the medium and high density residential development sector.
