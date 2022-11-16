Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.67.

Shares of QLYS opened at $127.79 on Friday. Qualys has a 12-month low of $107.69 and a 12-month high of $162.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.19.

In other Qualys news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $86,240.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,760.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Qualys news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $86,240.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,760.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $713,616.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,990,184.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,281 shares of company stock worth $2,370,449 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.4% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.0% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

