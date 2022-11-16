Radicle (RAD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.51 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 16th. In the last seven days, Radicle has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for $1.57 or 0.00009510 BTC on major exchanges. Radicle has a market capitalization of $54.31 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.48 or 0.00573526 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,921.28 or 0.29874063 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Radicle Profile

Radicle was first traded on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 34,606,565 coins. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.community. Radicle’s official website is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radicle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radicle is a decentralized code collaboration network built on open protocols. It enables developers to collaborate on code without relying on trusted intermediaries. Radicle was designed to provide similar functionality to centralized code collaboration platforms — or “forges” — while retaining Git’s peer-to-peer nature, building on what made distributed version control so powerful in the first place.Radicle also leverages Ethereum (opt-in) for unique global names, decentralized organizations, and protocols that help maintainers sustain their open-source work.The network is powered by a peer-to-peer replication protocol built on Git, called Radicle Link. Radicle Link extends Git with peer-to-peer discovery by disseminating data via a process called gossip. That is, participants in the network share and spread data they are “interested” in by keeping redundant copies locally and sharing, otherwise known as “replicating”, their local data with selected peers. By leveraging Git's smart transfer protocol, Radicle Link keeps Git's efficiency when it comes to data replication while offering global decentralized repository storage through the peer-to-peer networking layer.Since all data on the network is stored locally by peers on the network, developers can share and collaborate on Git repositories without relying on intermediaries such as hosted servers.The easiest way to use Radicle is with Upstream, a desktop client developed by the founding team of the Radicle project. With Upstream, you can create an identity, host your code, and collaborate with others on the Radicle network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.

