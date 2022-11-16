Radio Caca Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $70.20 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 16th. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Radio Caca has a market cap of $70.20 million and approximately $10.09 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,573,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

