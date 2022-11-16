Randolph Co Inc Raises Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Randolph Co Inc increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) by 306.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,790 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ makes up 3.1% of Randolph Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Randolph Co Inc owned 0.31% of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ worth $20,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.35. 3,910,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,441,031. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.50. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $69.55.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

