Rarible (RARI) Trading 17.4% Lower This Week

Rarible (RARI) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Rarible has a total market cap of $35.42 million and $2.03 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rarible has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. One Rarible token can currently be bought for $2.55 or 0.00015464 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rarible Token Profile

Rarible’s genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,877,417 tokens. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

