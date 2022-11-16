Raymond James Cuts Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Price Target to $10.50

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from $14.50 to $10.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 346.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DNA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.84.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DNA traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,358,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,885,838. Ginkgo Bioworks has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86.

Insider Activity

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.36). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 549.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.12%. The firm had revenue of $144.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 171,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $438,924.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,021,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,174,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 171,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $438,924.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,021,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,174,097.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 197,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $524,604.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,583,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,197,022.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,638,459 shares of company stock valued at $15,162,964. Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 351,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 74,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.