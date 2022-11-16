RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP) Shares Sold by Skaana Management L.P.

Skaana Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,159 shares during the quarter. RBC Bearings makes up about 0.7% of Skaana Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Skaana Management L.P.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 17.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,157 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 32.0% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 408,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,974,000 after buying an additional 99,244 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth approximately $10,220,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth approximately $6,649,000. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth approximately $16,422,000.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 1,600 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $373,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,014,428.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RBC Bearings news, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $373,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,014,428.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,277 shares in the company, valued at $76,512,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,200 shares of company stock worth $3,818,747.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

RBC Bearings Announces Dividend

NYSE:RBCP traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.42. 40 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,144. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $81.01 and a one year high of $127.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%.

About RBC Bearings

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.