RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $241.66 on Monday. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $152.90 and a one year high of $264.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 31.1% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 22.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 182,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,993,000 after acquiring an additional 33,157 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 10.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 5.0% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 574,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,355,000 after acquiring an additional 27,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 16.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

