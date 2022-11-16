RBG (LON:RBGP) Stock Price Up 7.5%

RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 86 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 86 ($1.01). Approximately 69,358 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 100,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($0.94).

RBG Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £81.98 million and a P/E ratio of 1,075.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 83.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 90.17.

RBG Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. RBG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

About RBG

RBG Holdings plc provides legal and professional services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Legal Services, Litigation Finance, and Other Professional Services segments. The company offers legal services in respect of commercial disputes, including claims for breach of contract, negligence, commercial fraud, shareholder, and company disputes, as well as cross-border insolvency services; and corporate investigations, financial crime, contentious probate, arbitration, and mediation services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals.

