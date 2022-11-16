RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Buys 350 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $24,012,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,797,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,274,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,788,416 shares of company stock worth $117,322,892. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAM traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.83. 184,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.14. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.93 and a 1-year high of $62.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 27.32%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

