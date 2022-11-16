RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,124 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 0.1% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 248.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 323,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.02. 115,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,003,271. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $31.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.51.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

