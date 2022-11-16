RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSK. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 129,200.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth $43,000. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 6,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $112,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at $515,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,625 shares of company stock valued at $165,940. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

FSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point decreased their price target on FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price target on FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,510. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.38.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.94%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 338.89%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

