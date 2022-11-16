RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,251 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,251 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.2% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,434,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,946,000 after buying an additional 175,128 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,200,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,944,000 after buying an additional 194,990 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 35,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 34,168 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 354,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,820,000 after purchasing an additional 24,111 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.51. The company had a trading volume of 40,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,643. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.32. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $54.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

