Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Aeva Technologies (AEVA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Aeva Technologies (NYSE: AEVA):
- 11/9/2022 – Aeva Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $4.50 to $2.25. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/9/2022 – Aeva Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $2.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/9/2022 – Aeva Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $20.00 to $10.00.
- 11/1/2022 – Aeva Technologies is now covered by analysts at Westpark Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.
Aeva Technologies Price Performance
NYSE:AEVA traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $1.91. 1,656,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,681. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.86. The company has a market cap of $416.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.16. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $10.75.
Insider Buying and Selling at Aeva Technologies
In other Aeva Technologies news, CFO Saurabh Sinha sold 11,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $32,991.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,191.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Aeva Technologies
Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.
