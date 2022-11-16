Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Aeva Technologies (AEVA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Aeva Technologies (NYSE: AEVA):

11/9/2022 – Aeva Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $4.50 to $2.25. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Aeva Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $2.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Aeva Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $20.00 to $10.00.

11/1/2022 – Aeva Technologies is now covered by analysts at Westpark Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Aeva Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:AEVA traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $1.91. 1,656,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,681. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.86. The company has a market cap of $416.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.16. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aeva Technologies

In other Aeva Technologies news, CFO Saurabh Sinha sold 11,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $32,991.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,191.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aeva Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 40.5% during the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 18.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 108.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

