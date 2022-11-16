Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Given New $4.50 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares to $4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price points to a potential downside of 5.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Redfin to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $13.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Redfin from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.27.

NASDAQ RDFN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.76. 269,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,697,949. The firm has a market cap of $517.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Redfin has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $45.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.22.

In other news, Director James Slavet acquired 100,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,386.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director James Slavet bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,386.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,928 shares in the company, valued at $257,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Redfin by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,891,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,910,000 after acquiring an additional 763,501 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 12,532.9% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,854,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,324 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Redfin by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,770,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after buying an additional 158,952 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Redfin by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,106,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 413,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,882,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

