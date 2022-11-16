REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Downgraded by BTIG Research to “Neutral”

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on REE Automotive from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, REE Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.40.
REE Automotive Trading Down 1.4 %
REE stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,950,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,259. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16. REE Automotive has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $7.49. The firm has a market cap of $223.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.48.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On REE Automotive
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REE. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of REE Automotive by 43,068.4% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,671,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,675,000 after buying an additional 26,609,381 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REE Automotive by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 50,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REE Automotive by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 320,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of REE Automotive by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,157,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,887 shares in the last quarter. 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About REE Automotive
REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.
