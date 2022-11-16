Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,405,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

REGN opened at $736.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $721.48 and its 200-day moving average is $651.48. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $769.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.20.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at $21,256,188. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total value of $2,422,504.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,226,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,256,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $14,373,699. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $766.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

