Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,496 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 599,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,339,000 after purchasing an additional 45,132 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 305.6% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 48,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 36,378 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 271,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 248.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 85,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 60,790 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RF shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Regions Financial to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RF traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.76. The company had a trading volume of 137,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,673,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.95. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

