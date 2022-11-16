Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,817 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $7,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RGA opened at $136.72 on Wednesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $148.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.20.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

