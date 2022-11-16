Renew (LON:RNWH) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $660.62

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 660.62 ($7.76) and traded as low as GBX 617 ($7.25). Renew shares last traded at GBX 633 ($7.44), with a volume of 37,660 shares traded.

Renew Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 615.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 660.15. The company has a market capitalization of £508.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,440.91.

Insider Activity at Renew

In other Renew news, insider David Brown purchased 5,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 677 ($7.96) per share, with a total value of £39,794.06 ($46,761.53). In other news, insider Stephanie Hazell bought 3,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 589 ($6.92) per share, with a total value of £19,978.88 ($23,476.94). Also, insider David Brown bought 5,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 677 ($7.96) per share, for a total transaction of £39,794.06 ($46,761.53). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 13,270 shares of company stock valued at $8,633,294.

Renew Company Profile

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

