Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.30

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.30 and traded as high as $32.15. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $31.91, with a volume of 620,756 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.05) to GBX 650 ($7.64) in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 550 ($6.46) to GBX 600 ($7.05) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $625.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.27.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

