Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Trading Up 8.4%

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) was up 8.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.70 and last traded at $17.62. Approximately 5,134 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 360,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.
Repare Therapeutics Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Repare Therapeutics Company Profile
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
Further Reading
