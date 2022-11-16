Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.49) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for IDEAYA Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.69) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.76) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.93) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $17.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $854.97 million, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average is $13.20. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $24.71.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). The company had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 105.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 28.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,900,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,354,000 after acquiring an additional 418,227 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 49.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,924,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,715,000 after buying an additional 171,759 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 9.6% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,011,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,091,000 after buying an additional 88,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 10.3% during the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 4,135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,694,000 after buying an additional 385,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

(Get Rating)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.