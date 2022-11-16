Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Exchange Income (EIFZF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Exchange Income (OTCMKTS: EIFZF):

11/15/2022 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$60.00 to C$64.00.

11/14/2022 – Exchange Income had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$61.00 to C$59.00.

11/14/2022 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$60.00.

11/14/2022 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$65.00.

Exchange Income Price Performance

Shares of Exchange Income stock remained flat at $35.40 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564. Exchange Income Co. has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $39.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average of $34.00.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.