Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for SiTime (SITM)

11/15/2022 – SiTime is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2022 – SiTime had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $96.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – SiTime had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $240.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – SiTime had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – SiTime had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SITM stock opened at $111.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.42 and a 200 day moving average of $137.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 55.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.90. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $73.10 and a twelve month high of $341.77.

Insider Transactions at SiTime

In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,159 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $115,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $52,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,185,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $115,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,026 shares of company stock valued at $203,497. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SiTime

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITM. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the first quarter valued at $79,076,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 16,539.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 299,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,580,000 after acquiring an additional 297,706 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 78.0% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 611,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,170,000 after purchasing an additional 268,063 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in SiTime by 61.2% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 690,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,391,000 after purchasing an additional 262,313 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SiTime by 1,896.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 242,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

