Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for SiTime (SITM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SiTime (NASDAQ: SITM) in the last few weeks:
- 11/15/2022 – SiTime is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/3/2022 – SiTime had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $96.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2022 – SiTime had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $240.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2022 – SiTime had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/11/2022 – SiTime had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
SITM stock opened at $111.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.42 and a 200 day moving average of $137.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 55.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.90. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $73.10 and a twelve month high of $341.77.
In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,159 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $115,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $52,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,185,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $115,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,026 shares of company stock valued at $203,497. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.
SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.
